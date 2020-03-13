VIP AUDIO 3/12 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Parks talk about pro wrestling without a crowd of fans, breaking coronavirus ramifications, analysis of WrestleMania developments, AEW, NXT (104 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Greg Parks, PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast show. They talk about pro wrestling without a crowd of fans, the very latest regarding coronavirus ramifications on pro wrestling industry, analysis of WrestleMania developments, extended talk about key happenings on AEW and NXT this week, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO