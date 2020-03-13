VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Coronavirus impact, Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Dynamite analysis, latest UFC and Bellator, Rikidozan book review (121 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade discuss the coronavirus situation as it affects pro wrestling with a sidebar discussion on the “flattening the curve” strategy. They then move on to discussing Smackdown (including Firefly Funhouse), Raw (including the Edge-MVP-Orton angle), NXT (including Keith Lee-Cameron Grimes and the Tomasso Ciampa-Johnny Gargano angle at the end), and AEW Dynamite (including Cody vs. Ortiz, the angles with The Elite, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes & Hangman Page). They learn on the spot that ROH’s PPV was cancelled and react to that. Then Todd discusses the latest UFC event and looks ahead to future UFC and Bellator events. Then he reviews the new book on Rikidozan, one of pro wrestling history’s biggest names.

