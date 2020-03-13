VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Becky, Iishi, Orton-Edge alternative, WrestleMania 11, Summerslam ’92, who could gain from losing to Goldberg, Low-Ki, visiting moment in history, plus riddles! (85 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Summerslam ’92 reviews at the time and nostalgia for that major overseas live WWF event

What time in history would you travel back to and why if you could stay for a week?

Is Ryan Satin working on air for WWE Backstage a conflict of interest?

Todd’s thoughts on several aspects of WrestleMania 11 including the Leilani Kai vs. Medusa match, why Lex Luger was in a title match, and the state of the WWE Tag Team Division with Men on a Mission vs. The Quebecs.

How has Todd stayed a pro wrestling fan for so long with so many other (high-taste) interests otherwise?

Is Becky Lynch becoming a heel on purpose or by accident?

Is WWE reducing the value of top men’s singles titles by having such short title matches lately?

What are top matches from Iishi to watch?

Is AEW overtaking NXT in terms of top character development?

What could Randy Orton have done to send Edge back to his family that wouldn’t have been as extreme as stomping chairs on his head?

Who would you have Goldberg lose to who would be better off as a result?

Why was WrestleMania 11 in Hartford, Conn., plus thoughts on the Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor match, was Diesel already failing as a champion then, and does this rank as one of the worst WrestleManias of all time?

Is AEW in too many ways similar to TNA, and is that hindering their ability to capture new fans and grow beyond the 1.1-1.5 million viewers level?

Todd’s reaction to an idea for how The Fiend vs. Goldberg could have ended instead.

Evaluating Low Ki’s time in WWE.

Should AEW be getting better reviews for its roster diversity?

Why are three-man tag titles called what they are called, and what about trios matches?

Could COVID-19 affect pro wrestling? (Spoiler-alert!)

Todd’s review of the Fury vs. Wilder fight

Plus Riddles!!!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO