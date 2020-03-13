VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Becky, Iishi, Orton-Edge alternative, WrestleMania 11, Summerslam ’92, who could gain from losing to Goldberg, Low-Ki, visiting moment in history, plus riddles! (85 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…
- Summerslam ’92 reviews at the time and nostalgia for that major overseas live WWF event
- What time in history would you travel back to and why if you could stay for a week?
- Is Ryan Satin working on air for WWE Backstage a conflict of interest?
- Todd’s thoughts on several aspects of WrestleMania 11 including the Leilani Kai vs. Medusa match, why Lex Luger was in a title match, and the state of the WWE Tag Team Division with Men on a Mission vs. The Quebecs.
- How has Todd stayed a pro wrestling fan for so long with so many other (high-taste) interests otherwise?
- Is Becky Lynch becoming a heel on purpose or by accident?
- Is WWE reducing the value of top men’s singles titles by having such short title matches lately?
- What are top matches from Iishi to watch?
- Is AEW overtaking NXT in terms of top character development?
- What could Randy Orton have done to send Edge back to his family that wouldn’t have been as extreme as stomping chairs on his head?
- Who would you have Goldberg lose to who would be better off as a result?
- Why was WrestleMania 11 in Hartford, Conn., plus thoughts on the Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor match, was Diesel already failing as a champion then, and does this rank as one of the worst WrestleManias of all time?
- Is AEW in too many ways similar to TNA, and is that hindering their ability to capture new fans and grow beyond the 1.1-1.5 million viewers level?
- Todd’s reaction to an idea for how The Fiend vs. Goldberg could have ended instead.
- Evaluating Low Ki’s time in WWE.
- Should AEW be getting better reviews for its roster diversity?
- Why are three-man tag titles called what they are called, and what about trios matches?
- Could COVID-19 affect pro wrestling? (Spoiler-alert!)
- Todd’s review of the Fury vs. Wilder fight
- Plus Riddles!!!
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply