VIP AUDIO 3/12 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Becky, Iishi, Orton-Edge alternative, WrestleMania 11, Summerslam ’92, who could gain from losing to Goldberg, Low-Ki, visiting moment in history, plus riddles! (85 min)

March 12, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

  • Summerslam ’92 reviews at the time and nostalgia for that major overseas live WWF event
  • What time in history would you travel back to and why if you could stay for a week?
  • Is Ryan Satin working on air for WWE Backstage a conflict of interest?
  • Todd’s thoughts on several aspects of WrestleMania 11 including the Leilani Kai vs. Medusa match, why Lex Luger was in a title match, and the state of the WWE Tag Team Division with Men on a Mission vs. The Quebecs.
  • How has Todd stayed a pro wrestling fan for so long with so many other (high-taste) interests otherwise?
  • Is Becky Lynch becoming a heel on purpose or by accident?
  • Is WWE reducing the value of top men’s singles titles by having such short title matches lately?
  • What are top matches from Iishi to watch?
  • Is AEW overtaking NXT in terms of top character development?
  • What could Randy Orton have done to send Edge back to his family that wouldn’t have been as extreme as stomping chairs on his head?
  • Who would you have Goldberg lose to who would be better off as a result?
  • Why was WrestleMania 11 in Hartford, Conn., plus thoughts on the Bam Bam Bigelow vs. Lawrence Taylor match, was Diesel already failing as a champion then, and does this rank as one of the worst WrestleManias of all time?
  • Is AEW in too many ways similar to TNA, and is that hindering their ability to capture new fans and grow beyond the 1.1-1.5 million viewers level?
  • Todd’s reaction to an idea for how The Fiend vs. Goldberg could have ended instead.
  • Evaluating Low Ki’s time in WWE.
  • Should AEW be getting better reviews for its roster diversity?
  • Why are three-man tag titles called what they are called, and what about trios matches?
  • Could COVID-19 affect pro wrestling? (Spoiler-alert!)
  • Todd’s review of the Fury vs. Wilder fight
  • Plus Riddles!!!

