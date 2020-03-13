News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – WKH – The News: Update on major changes to Smackdown, Dynamite, ROH PPV, and latest WrestleMania status, plus Wednesday ratings details (20 min)

March 13, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Update on major changes to Smackdown, Dynamite, ROH PPV, and latest WrestleMania status, plus Wednesday ratings details, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019