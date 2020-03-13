VIP AUDIO 3/12 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (8/23/1992): Keller & Mitchell discuss Summerslam, Mitchell’s controversial Joe Pedicino column, Keller’s news update, live caller questions, house show report on Flair vs. Savage (84 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the August 23, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell discussing Summerslam, Mitchell’s controversial Joe Pedicino column, Keller’s news update, live caller questions, house show report on Flair vs. Savage, and more.

