News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/12 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: CM Punk signing with AEW, Jay Youngblood’s influence as Ricky Steamboat’s tag team partner, Hulk Hogan and George Scott dissension (77 min)

March 12, 2020


WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Why CM Punk didn’t sign with AEW and does he regret his choice, how important was Jay Youngblood to the success of the Steamboat/Youngblood tag team, how does Ricky Steamboat feel about Jay Youngblood, what caused dissension between Hulk Hogan and George Scott, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019