VIP AUDIO 3/12 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: CM Punk signing with AEW, Jay Youngblood’s influence as Ricky Steamboat’s tag team partner, Hulk Hogan and George Scott dissension (77 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Why CM Punk didn’t sign with AEW and does he regret his choice, how important was Jay Youngblood to the success of the Steamboat/Youngblood tag team, how does Ricky Steamboat feel about Jay Youngblood, what caused dissension between Hulk Hogan and George Scott, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

