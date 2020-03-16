VIP AUDIO 3/15 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Evaluating crowd-free Smackdown, prospects of WM36 happening on time, AEW Dynamite, effect of coronavirus on satellite business in pro wrestling industry (118 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on satellite businesses in the pro wrestling industry. Then they shift to a review of WWE’s audience-less version of Smackdown on Fox on Friday night including evaluating each segment and how it was affected by the circumstances and setting from the wrestlers adjusting to having no fans to play off of to Triple H and Michael Cole bantering on commentary. They also discuss the interviews and backstage segments, pro and con. Then how could audience-free wrestling be adjusted to make for a better experience for viewers, what are the chances of WrestleMania not taking place where or when it was planned, and finally thoughts on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday, plus AEW working in a crowd-free setting going forward.

