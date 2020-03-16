VIP AUDIO 3/15 – WKH – Ask the Editor: What would you do and what do you think WWE will do regarding WrestleMania this year? Can Smackdown, NXT, and Raw continue at the PC indefinitely? Will lack of crowd feedback make Vince more self-indulgent? More (29 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: What would you do and what do you think WWE will do regarding WrestleMania this year? Can Smackdown, NXT, and Raw continue at the Performance Center indefinitely? Should WWE give up on a strict three-way roster split and have wrestlers interact more on different shows such as scouting different opponents? Will lack of crowd feedback make Vince McMahon more self-indulgent in some of his more frustrating sports entertainment concepts and proclivities?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO