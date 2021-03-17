VIP AUDIO 3/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Fear & Harris talk to Session Moth Martina about translating her character to different countries, post-pandemic goals, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Wrapped Around Your Finger.” This week, Emily Fear and J.R. Harris celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish wrestler Session Moth Martina. Martina talks about comedy wrestling, translating her gimmick for the Stardom fans in Japan, and why she believes Martina could be the defining wrestler of post-COVID wrestling. Plus, Emily and Harley R. Pageot discuss Molly Holly going into the WWE Hall of Fame and women main eventing AEW Dynamite for the first time.

