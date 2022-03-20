VIP AUDIO 3/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): The Will Cooling Solo Lightning Round (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Rich is away and the co-host will play. Will talks to himself for over a 100 minutes, talking about the news Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, where the promotion has gone wrong with their handling of his signing, and what he gets wrong about wrestling more fundamentally, before exploring the implications for wrestling of Toni Storm successfully launching an Only Fans, discussing Pete Dunne, Chris Jericho and William Regal’s recent reinventions, and remembering Scott Hall.
