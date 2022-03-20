VIP AUDIO 3/19 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-14-2017) Keller rants about show for 15 minutes at start, then is joined by callers reacting to Styles-Shane, Orton-Bray, Maryse-Nikki, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (3-14-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went on the air as soon as Smackdown ended and he began with a 15-minute rant about this episode. Then he discussed the pros and cons of the show with callers for the rest of the 90+ minutes including analysis of the Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt segment, the A.J. Styles-Shane McMahon segment, the Miz & Maryse vs. John Cena & Nikki Bella segment, and more as they see the pieces fall into place for WrestleMania 33.
