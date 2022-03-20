SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/19 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including why Rock puts up with head games from Cena & Vince, Vince McMahon's history with wrestling media, Raw review including Jericho shining on mic, more (114 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:54:18 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The March 13, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Raw Ratings and what the number means, Impact quarters, Paul Orndorff’s cancer update, C.M. Punk’s alcoholic father brought up nine years ago, Ted DiBiase, Bischoff-Borash-Magnus, and more.

•The March 14, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Does John Cena’s work ethic set the bar too high for others? Why does Rock put up with head games from Cena/Vince? What if Rock and Cena switched eras? And more…

•The March 15, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Punk’s drinking angle, WWF and Vince McMahon’s history paying attention to wrestling media, 1987 Torch Newsletters, changing the WWE Title belt

•The March 16, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: How much did the World Bodybuilding Federation cause WWF wrestlers to jump to WCW? Do Raw clips online hurt ratings? What if Taker were locker room leader?

•The March 17, 2012 episode features a look at Thursday’s TNA Impact Wrestling show with a focus on the quality of the hype for Victory Road including standout performances, an idea to move Robert Roode to next level, who is TNA’s Schmidt, and more.

•The March 18, 2012 episode features analysis of the TNA Victory Road PPV including these angles: Roode assaults Dixie Carter and nobody makes the save, Sting hits his head on chair for main event finish, Jeff Hardy vs. Kurt Angle, Bischoff-Borash feud makes air, and full match by match thoughts on the event.

•The March 19, 2012 episode features analysis of WWE Raw including these topics: Thoughts on Triple H-Taker-HBK, Jericho’s great delivery, the Rock-Cena hype this week, Randy Orton’s promo on the stage, Jerry Lawler’s corny lines, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO