VIP AUDIO 3/28 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Talking Brits in New Japan Cup w/ WH Park (73 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling once again invites POST Wrestling’s WH Park to The British Wrestling Report. He picks WH’s brains about how Gabriel Kidd, Zack Sabre Jr., and Will Ospreay all performed in the New Japan Cup. They discuss Kidd’s development and future, whether Zack Sabre’s mishandling of Speaking Out has obscured a strong run of form, and the many problems with Will Ospreay’s heel run. WH also gives his thoughts on El Phantasmo! You can (and should) listen to more from WH Park at POST Puroresu.



