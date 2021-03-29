VIP AUDIO 3/28 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Brandon LeClair cohosts to talk WrestleMania X-Seven and preview upcoming show. Undertaker vs. Triple H, Shane vs. Vince, Austin vs. Rock II, more (152 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Brandon LeClair, author of PWTorch.com’s PPV Alt Perspective, rejoins Frank to revisit WrestleMania X-Seven from 2001. They start out by discussing how Brandon got into wrestling and what this event meant to him. They then cover the card from top to bottom including The Rock defending the WWF Championship against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Shane McMahon vs. Vince McMahon in a Street Fight, Kurt Angle vs. Chris Benoit, Undertaker vs. Triple H, and more. They close out with a preview of WrestleMania 37 with the focus on the Daniel Bryan vs. Edge vs. Roman Reigns match. Extensive discussion is had on the following:

The evolution of Chris Jericho’s character and William Regal’s place as a heel.

Bradshaw evolving into JBL and what he meant to the company.

The production and camera work of the Hardcore Championship as well as Raven’s and Kane’s places in history.

The troubles of Eddie Guerrero and what went wrong with Test.

Reflecting on Chris Benoit and could it ever be comfortable watching his matches.

The place of the Women’s Championship and what it meant once Chyna migrated into the picture.

Revisiting how much was involved in the Shane vs. Vince storyline, how it tied into the main event of Austin vs. Rock, and McMahon family involvement on television through the years.

The storytelling of Austin vs. Rock, the announcer’s involvement including Paul Heyman’s effectiveness, the heel turn, and the aftermath. What might have been the plan and what went wrong?

The gimmick battle royal and what it being on the card signified.

TLC II, the presentation of the match, and what it did especially for Edge.

Where the Undertaker and Triple H were at the time, their match on the show, and how it sized up against their future matches.

The inserting of Daniel Bryan into the upcoming Universal Championship match at WrestleMania and the irony of him being a “safe bet.”

