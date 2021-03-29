News Ticker

March 28, 2021

VIP AUDIO 3/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – Current Events Roundtable with Keller & Powell & McNeill talk Kane-Ross fire angle, Michael Cole, Goldberg-Hunter announced (51 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is a VIP Current Events Roundtable from July 18, 2003 covering the following topics: Triple H vs. Goldberg set for Summerslam, Kane-Ross fire angle, Coach replacing Jim Ross as host of Raw, Michael Cole’s progress, Ultimo Dragon’s derailed push, TNA’s need for changes on the booking team, will Bret Hart reconcile with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 20, should Vince McMahon be removed from television for a while, and much more.

