VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Would Austin have dropped down cards if he didn’t retire? Wasn’t Shaq a great use of celebrity in a match? Crockett Jr.’s legacy? More (83 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…

Thoughts on Tony Khan’s touting his Wrestling Observer promoter/booker award.

Is Pete Dunne’s joint manipulation executed in a way that just lacks too much credibility?

Are too many wrestlers in WWE having monikers that mean “a woman of power” or “man of power”?

Did AEW pull off their women’s tournament as well as they should have, especially in terms of how it was presented on TV?

Does AEW’s announce team have “tells” that give away what’s going to happen like WWE announcers have?

Are there any “bad takes” or predictions over the years where you go, “What was I thinking?”

Had Steve Austin not retired, would he have continued to move down the card?

Is Jim Crockett Jr. the no. 2 all-time great promoter and what is his legacy?

Wasn’t the use of Shaq a great use of a celebrity athlete in pro wrestling, despite Wade’s take?

Why doesn’t PWTorch do year-end awards anymore, and does Todd think the Torch should?

Did this year’s Observer awards reveal a pro-AEW-bias that should be considered when evaluating the results?

Does Vince McMahon deserves criticism for how little TV time women get compared to men?

Is Jade Cargill a future star?

