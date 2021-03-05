VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Would Austin have dropped down cards if he didn’t retire? Wasn’t Shaq a great use of celebrity in a match? Crockett Jr.’s legacy? More (83 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2 of The Fix) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they address the following questions and topics submitted by readers…
- Thoughts on Tony Khan’s touting his Wrestling Observer promoter/booker award.
- Is Pete Dunne’s joint manipulation executed in a way that just lacks too much credibility?
- Are too many wrestlers in WWE having monikers that mean “a woman of power” or “man of power”?
- Did AEW pull off their women’s tournament as well as they should have, especially in terms of how it was presented on TV?
- Does AEW’s announce team have “tells” that give away what’s going to happen like WWE announcers have?
- Are there any “bad takes” or predictions over the years where you go, “What was I thinking?”
- Had Steve Austin not retired, would he have continued to move down the card?
- Is Jim Crockett Jr. the no. 2 all-time great promoter and what is his legacy?
- Wasn’t the use of Shaq a great use of a celebrity athlete in pro wrestling, despite Wade’s take?
- Why doesn’t PWTorch do year-end awards anymore, and does Todd think the Torch should?
- Did this year’s Observer awards reveal a pro-AEW-bias that should be considered when evaluating the results?
- Does Vince McMahon deserves criticism for how little TV time women get compared to men?
- Is Jade Cargill a future star?
