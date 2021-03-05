VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW’s huge, huge signing speculation, Crockett, Lashley’s title win, AEW Revolution PPV preview, UFC, NJPW, Raw, Smackdown reviews (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:
- The promoting legacy of Jim Crockett Jr.
- Speculation regarding the “huge, huge star” that AEW is revealing on Sunday’s PPV as the latest new multi-year signee, including the pros and cons of various candidates.
- Full review of AEW Dynamite.
- A review of AEW Revolution
- Thoughts on NXT’s reported move to Tuesday nights and how it’ll affect ratings and AEW
- A review of NXT on USA
- A busy week of New Japan happenings
- The latest UFC event, a preview of this weekend’s show, and the cuts of Alister Overeem and Junior Dos Santos
