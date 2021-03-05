VIP AUDIO 3/4 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW’s huge, huge signing speculation, Crockett, Lashley’s title win, AEW Revolution PPV preview, UFC, NJPW, Raw, Smackdown reviews (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

The promoting legacy of Jim Crockett Jr.

Speculation regarding the “huge, huge star” that AEW is revealing on Sunday’s PPV as the latest new multi-year signee, including the pros and cons of various candidates.

Full review of AEW Dynamite.

A review of AEW Revolution

Thoughts on NXT’s reported move to Tuesday nights and how it’ll affect ratings and AEW

A review of NXT on USA

A busy week of New Japan happenings

The latest UFC event, a preview of this weekend’s show, and the cuts of Alister Overeem and Junior Dos Santos

