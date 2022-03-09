SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/8 – WKH Special: Kelly Wells joins Wade to recap and review Mick Foley's "Nice Day Tour" stand-up comedy show at Mall of America (42 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 42:04 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com and the “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to recap and review Mick Foley’s “Nice Day Tour” stand-up comedy show at Mall of America, including reaction to his stories on Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, The Steiners, Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Vader, MJF, meeting his wife, and much more including “settling some scores.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO