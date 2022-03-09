SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/8 - Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Dissecting the McMahon interview with McAfee including what we learned about Vince, strengths and weaknesses of interview, plus AEW Revolution PPV review (57 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 57:26 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

A lengthy discussion about Vince McMahon’s interview with Pat McAfee including the positives and negatives of McAfee’s approach, suggested questions and topics that weren’t brought up, the weak addressing of the Saudi Arabia controversy, what we learned about Vince McMahon, how this interview has been received by different wrestling fans, and why Vince agreed to do and how it might benefit him.

Thoughts on AEW Revolution including reaction to C.M. Punk coming out to his original ROH entrance theme and his push-back online to criticism.

This is part one. Rich & Wade plan to record another session on Wednesday covering additional topics.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO