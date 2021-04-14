VIP AUDIO 4/13 – WKH – News & 15 Years Ago Flashbacks: Powell & Keller’s instant audio review of WrestleMania 22, Hogan-Austin dynamic at Hall of Fame, 15 Years Ago Raw Review (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with the latest news including some NXT on USA notes, Raw and Smackdown ratings, and more.

Then three Wade Keller Hotline flashbacks from 15 years ago.

First up, Jason Powell joined Wade for an instant audio review of WrestleMania 22 including the Triple H vs. John Cena main event.

Then a Wade Keller Hotline from Apr. 6, 2006 with a ton of insider news on the Hulk Hogan-Steve Austin dynamic at the Hall of Fame, the prospects of a Hogan vs. Austin match how close it came to happening at WM22, what stood in its way, what the prospects are of it happening in the future, why Austin said what he said about Hogan at the HOF during his Bret Hart intro, and any backstage interaction between the two. Also, lots of news on the ECW PPV including the possible main events with Rob Van Dam, whose idea it was for him to win the Money in the Bank match, who he’s most likely to face and why, who else he might face, plus other big names signed for the event and how it will be formatted and booked this year compared to last year. Also, the inside story on Randy Orton’s suspension, how it is perceived by his colleagues, and why he has a ton of heat for other reasons. Plus, backstage notes on Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame, insider news on Joey Styles and some mistakes he made at WM on air and off air, pro wrestlers live on ESPN next week, Survivor Series notes, Rosemont Horizon notes, and more.

Then Wade’s review of the Apr. 10, 2006 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

