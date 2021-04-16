VIP AUDIO 4/15 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Big AEW rating, WWE roster cuts including Samoa Joe’s future, Tyson on Dynamite, Bucks as heels, Janela’s Spring Break, Raw review, UFC, NXT, more (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a reaction to AEW Dynamite’s big viewership number the first week of being unopposed by NXT including why AEW should be happy, why this is a good sign for NXT, and factors that should mitigate AEW spiking the football quite yet. Then a reaction to the WWE cutbacks with a focus on Samoa Joe’s potential landing places and value to other potential companies. Then a mock draft of the released wrestlers. Then Todd’s review of Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, NXT, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Bellator, and UFC. The reviews include assessing the follow-up of The Young Bucks heel turn, Mike Tyson’s role, the three WWE/NXT women’s champions gathering together on NXT, and Raw follow-up to WrestleMania, and more.

