VIP AUDIO 4/15 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): RVD career highlights, Styles’ future, Cena-Reigns potential, Ishii, Nash DDP, Hakushi, TNT Title, Omega-Moxley comparisons, David Crockett, more (76 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by readers:

What are highlights of RVD’s career pre-WWE?

A listeners throws in the towel on AEW as more late-era WCW elements creep in.

Are AEW’s key shortcomings not the amount of comedy or non-serious stuff, but where it’s placed on the show in terms of mid-card or main event level?

Is there just too much backstory to catch up on in AEW for new viewers?

Is there potential in a mega John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match?

Regarding David Crockett yelling, “Oh no, Tony! We gotta go!” as main event ring entrances took place on WCW syndicated shows in the 1980s, what was the story of how promotions valued TV wrestling viewers then compared to now? Why was it so different?

Why didn’t Todd like DDP’s “Positively Page” book?

Who are the best potential matches for Ishii right now?

What was Kevin Nash’s value all these years?

Where is A.J. Styles’ career headed in this later-stage of his in-ring years?

Isn’t Jon Moxley a superior act in AEW compared to Kenny Omega right now, and will he end up getting another AEW Title run?

Todd’s reflections on DMX’s death and his legacy.

Isn’t AEW just telling the same story over and over with different people?

What did a young Todd Martin think of Hakushi, and what is the history of Hakushi/Jinsei Shinzaki in WWE and before and after WWE?

Is the TNT Title the most optimally used title among the big four groups right now?

A push-back to Wade’s criticism of the finish of the Anthony Ogogo match on Dynamite.

