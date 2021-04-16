VIP AUDIO 4/15 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Fann react in real time to WWE cutbacks and AEW Dynamite rating, Karrion Kross, The Bucks, more (124 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann from the PWTorch VIP podcast Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller, plus The Deep Dive, and the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They react in real time to news of WWE roster cutbacks, AEW Dynamite’s big ratings increase this week, plus they discuss WrestleMania 37, Karrion Kross’s promo, The Young Bucks heel turn, and more from NXT, AEW, Raw, and more.

