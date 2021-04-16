VIP AUDIO 4/15 – WKH – The News: AEW’s big surge in viewership this week and what it does and doesn’t indicate, Samoa Joe and nine other WWE roster cuts, Mauro Ranallo returning, Kenny-Swann press conference (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller details AEW’s big surge in viewership this week and what it does and doesn’t indicate, thoughts on Samoa Joe and nine other WWE roster cuts, Mauro Ranallo returning to commentary at Impact’s next PPV, Kenny Omega-Rich Swann press conference, and more.

