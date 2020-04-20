VIP AUDIO 4/19 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Would the WWF have survived a pandemic with its 1990 business model? Who might AEW sign from list of released wrestlers? Did XFL bankruptcy factor into roster cuts? Calling spots in empty venues? (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers VIP member questions (askwadekeller@gmail.com) on the following topics: Would the WWF have survived a pandemic with its 1990 business model? Who might AEW sign from list of released wrestlers? Did XFL bankruptcy factor into roster cuts? Do cut wrestlers who had contracts get lump sums for a buyout? Why aren’t we hearing wrestlers calling spots in empty venues?

