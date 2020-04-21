VIP AUDIO 4/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss UFC’s desire to return early May, the life of Howard Finkel, WWE’s week of layoffs, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the UFC’s desire to return early May. They reflect on the life of Howard Finkel, and dovetail into a conversation about WWE’s week of layoffs. They continue their review of “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness” with a discussion on episode three. They also look back at Fedor Emelianenko vs. Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira from 2004, and they conclude the show by looking back at the iconic Stephan Bonnar vs. Forrest Griffin from TUF 1.

