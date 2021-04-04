VIP AUDIO 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland and Doc Bruce chat NCAA Tournament promos, Jericho on Austin’s show, New Japan Sakura Genesis, Mania Week indy shows, plus “Godzilla vs. Kong” chat, more (93 min)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, pre-Mania, I have Doc Bruce and Chris Maitland back to discuss the outstanding promo by Adia Barnes with her players and its similarity to Steve Austin, Jericho on Steve Austin’s show on the WWE Network and why it makes sense more than folks think, WrestleMania Week’s indy shows and the attendance debate that has emerged, and we finish with a discussion with Bruce on the Kong/Godzilla tones and overall themes.

