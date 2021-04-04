VIP AUDIO 4/3 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): “At the Movies” edition with reviews of The RZA’s “Cut Throat City” and “Monster Hunter,” Jericho on Broken Skull Sessions, more (43 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist and Dailycast host Rich Fann for an “At the Movies” edition of Radican Worldwide. First, they review “Cut Throat City” from The RZA of The Wu-Tang Clan, looking at the plight of four young Black men in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. The film is a mix of bad editing and storytelling, and also features elements of movies that are labeled so bad that they’re good. Radican and Fann then turn their attention to the mindless action film “Monster Hunter” based on the Capcom video game series. The movie stars Mila Jovovich and is directed by her husband Paul Anderson. Radican and Fann discuss the weak plot and dialog while focusing on the strength of the movie, which was the monster battles. The show closes with a discussion of New Japan’s new belt, Jericho on the Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and a wild WrestleMania week coming. Download this show now!

You can watch “Cut Throat City” on Netflix.

You can purchase “Monster Hunter” on Blu-Ray, DVD, or digital. You can also rent it on VOD.

