VIP AUDIO 4/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (3-31-16) John Arezzi with crazy Ultimate Warrior story + Lance Archer, Joel Gertner talking WM32, more (156 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (3-31-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show host (circa late 1980s to mid-’90s), former wrestling convention and promoter and wrestler, and country music act manager John Arezzi discussing WM32 and a remarkable story regarding dealing with Ultimate Warrior in the 1990s. Live callers and email questions are sprinkled in.

Then in a bonus segment, the full Pat McNeill-hosted episode from the same week. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill welcomes special guests Lance Hoyt, Ian Roccaboni from ROH, David Fuller from the ROH, and Joel Gertner from the ECW Alumni Page to the pre-WrestleMania Wednesday Livecast Extravaganza extended to 90 minutes! Plus, live callers and emails.

