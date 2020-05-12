News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn (AD-FREE): Becky’s pregnant, Seth’s disheveled, Asuka’s elated, the return of basketball, Little Ricky, more with live callers (119 min)

May 12, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with a dozen live callers. They discuss Becky’s pregnant, Seth’s disheveled, Asuka’s elated, plus the return of Little Ricky, Edge and Randy Orton, MVP advising Bobby Lashley, the return of the IIconics, Money in the Bank fallout, Shayna Baszler, and so much more.

