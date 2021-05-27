News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/26 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich argue about the Knicks, the Sixers, and playoff basketball, discuss disappointment in Cody, Shannon Sharpe hurting feelings of NFL, more (103 min)

May 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Rich and Trav argue about the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia Sixers, and playoff basketball. More conversation surrounding Cody Rhodes’ ill-timed, tone-deaf promo from a couple weeks ago, and why the two are even more disappointed in Cody. Shannon Sharpe hurting the feelings of the NFL and Atlanta Falcons. What company, if any, takes a chance hiring Velveteen Dream? An abbreviated book club.

