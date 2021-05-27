SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/26 – East Coast Cast #553 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss WWE firing Velveteen Dream and why it took so long, Kross beating Balor, upcoming AEW Double or Nothing card, more (108 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this edition of the ECC, Cam and Trav discuss some of the goings on in wrestling from the past week including WWE firing Velveteen Dream and why it took the company so long to part ways with him. Karrion Kross wins clean over Finn Balor again and the crowd goes mild. AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV is this Sunday and the fellas run down the card and make some predictions. The newest announcer for Monday Night Raw is out after only seven weeks on the job. More random wrestling thoughts including the death of a pet pig. Live calls and much more.

