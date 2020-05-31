VIP AUDIO 5/30 – WKH – News & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Flair boasts TNA will catch Raw in ratings, Mr. McMahon returns to Raw, Ross re-signs with WWE, Waltman update, full Raw review with Bret Hart, Cornette on Batista, Linda senate run (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

5/26 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross’s Future, Bischoff’s Tweet, Jericho on TNA, Hogan cereal lawsuit, Orton, Knockouts, more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest wrestling news including items on Carlito’s WWE release, Linda McMahon’s U.S. Senate campaign, Batista and MMA, Jeremy Borash on Shelton Benjamin and TNA’s name, Punk’s latest move, Raw ratings, and more.

5/27 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Flair says TNA will be as well known as WWE in six months, Cornette on Batista, Linda hurting in poll, Ross on Cole heel character, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest wrestling news including items on Jim Ross addressing whether Michael Cole’s heel character affects his future, Linda McMahon’s disastrous poll numbers, Dana White talks about Vince McMahon and TNA, Jim Cornette comments on Batista, Ric Flair predicts TNA will match WWE in recognition soon, and more.

5/28 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Latest on Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Ric Flair, Hogan’s health, thoughts on good Impact, weekend schedule preview, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest wrestling news including items on Jim Ross’s future, Eric Bischoff’s latest public statements, Ric Flair’s thoughts on Kurt Angle and Hulk Hogan’s health, analysis a good edition of Impact, a holiday weekend preview, and more.

5/29 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Breakdown and analysis of Jim Ross’s decision to stick with WWE, plus notes on Hogan, Flair, Impact, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the big news of Jim Ross announcing his decision to stay with WWE, with a look at the pros and cons of the decision, what people are saying in reaction, whether criticism is fair, how this changes TNA’s future, and more angles on this major story. Also, notes on Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair’s son, Impact ratings, and more.

5/30 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Top WWE critic lashes out as Linda McMahon supporters, Sean Waltman reveals reason for absence, Flair talks Cena and Beer Money, SD analysis (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news this weekend including Phil Mushnick, longtime critic of WWE and columnist for the New York Post, lashing out at those who support Linda McMahon’s Senate run, plus Sean Waltman reveals reason for his absence from TNA, Ric Flair talks about admiration for Beer Money and John Cena plus what he missed as WWE Ambassador, and finally a look at a pleasant edition of WWE Smackdown.

5/31 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw: Mr. McMahon returns and joshes with Bret in the ring, Bourne shot to the top, Ryder and Kutcher battle over Twitter, more (23 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at tonight’s edition of WWE Raw including the return of Mr. McMahon, Evan Bourne launched into the Raw main event, Zach Ryder mixing it up with top movie star Ashton Kutcher, Bret Hart announcing a big edition of Raw next week, and more.

6/1 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Undertaker injured, WWE’s new talent pushes, next week’s Raw, Ross’s new role, ideas for Ross, Mickie James to TNA, Impact ratings, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Undertaker’s injury, the recent necessarily elevation of mid-card talent, what really worked about WWE’s portrayal of R-Truth on Raw last night, a breakdown and analysis of the Impact ratings, Mickie James’s TNA future, Jim Ross’s future in WWE, and more.

