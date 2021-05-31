VIP AUDIO 5/31 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Strong goes Hardcore and first title defense, WWE/NJPW talks, NJPW back on tour (43 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers two NJPW’s Strong episodes including Fred Rosser and Hikuleo in a No-DQ match and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor’s first defense of the Strong Openweight Championship against his former stablemate Chris Dickinson. He also gives his thoughts on the rumored WWE/NJPW talks, what NJPW wrestlers have been up to on Impact and AEW, Dominion taking shape, and more. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

