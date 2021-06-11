VIP AUDIO 6/10 – WKH – Ask the Editor & Levesque Media Q&A: What is best way for NXT roster to change over time compared to Raw & Smackdown? Who will next three AEW World Champs be? What is Michael Cole’s rep and legacy going to be? More (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Ask the Editor format followed by the full Paul “Triple H” Levesque media Q&A from earlier in the day. The Ask the Editor segment includes questions on these topics:
- What is Michael Cole’s legacy and is underrated? Who will replace him?
- What is the best way for NXT to relate to Raw & Smackdown in terms of roster turnover?
- Who will be the next three AEW World Champions and who is a dark horse candidate to win the title in the next 3-4 years?
Then, in the Triple H media Q&A, some of the topics covered are:
- The future of NXT on Capitol Wrestling Center compared to Full Sail?
- Jeremy Borash’s influence on TV video packages
- Who MSK remind Triple H of
- Should NXT go back to having more roster turnover with call-ups instead of having long-term main eventers as “lifers”?
- Will there be an all-woman NXT special?
- What is the future of the Million Dollar belt?
- Did the Adam Cole-Karrion Kross segment go too far?
