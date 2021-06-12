VIP AUDIO 6/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Actor/comedian/wrestling fan John Keating (@MidnightBolo/@JKeats) talks Reigns, “The Concessionaires Must Die,” making wrestling make sense, how “Curb Your Enthusiam” could inform the wrestling show-writing process, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, John Keating joins to talk about his movie “The Concessionaires Must Die,” coaching actors, doing standup and writing, historic LA and eventually we get to great wrestling via the Scenic City Invitational, Apter Mags and their pull on him as a kid, lessons wrestlers can learn from the acting process, and the film “Faccia a Faccia” and how it can illustrate great complexities within wrestling when given the chance. Rich and John also talk about great shows like “The Outsider,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as guideposts to great storytelling.

John will be doing a live watch of “The Concessionaires Must Die” later this summer, so stay tuned for more info!

