PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/10 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Cody concerns? Omega a weak champ? Summerslam on Saturday? Will Vince blow it when it comes to Drew? Tommy End Stockholm syndrome? WWE-Marvel? More (137 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Is it an indictment of AEW that they don’t have as compelling of a top act as WWE’s Roman Reigns given they have more creative freedom and a better overall product?

Does Roman Reigns’s character benefit from years of being rejected as a top babyface?

Does current day Cody Rhodes give off mid-2000s Triple H vibes in terms of being full of himself?

What was Jake Roberts referencing when he said Vince McMahon as going to put him in a program for the title against Warrior before he got fired at Summerslam?

Which AEW wrestler will be the first to jump to WWE?

Thoughts on Summerslam being on Saturday this year?

Should we call this the post-pandemic era when it comes to ratings since people are leaving the house again?

Is Vince going to blow it with Drew McIntyre?

Will New Japan WrestleKingdom 2022 be open to outside travelers?

Should AEW do more singles matches involving their top stars against each other on Dynamite?

Who is the most damaged wrestler in WWE right now, and which wrestler fell way short of your expectations compared to their accomplishments and established potential prior to going to WWE?

What is happening with Keith Lee?

Has anyone in AEW been damaged in the same way WWE has damaged so many of its wrestlers?

If a major TV network purchased WWE, what would that really mean to the on-air product?

What if Vince McMahon sold WWE but started a competing pro wrestling company?

What are some instances of stipulations in matches making you care about the outcome?

Wouldn’t Cody challenging for the AEW World Title just unravel their goodwill built up by adhering to stipulations otherwise?

Have U.S. sports teams ever lost on purpose to get a better draft pick?

Would anyone be able to do to WWE what Disney has done to Marvel Studios if Vince McMahon were out of power?

Is WWE dumping contracts an instance of WWE preparing to make the company more attractive to sell?

What is the point of star ratings and how are they calculated, and how much is personal taste versus something more objective?

Is Kenny Omega a weak AEW Champion to the point that the TNT Title and Tag Team Titles mean more now? What are other instances in history of a secondary title overshadowing the main world heavyweight title?

Did Tommy End give off a Stockholm Syndrome vibe in his interview with Renee Young?

What is the truth about the history of the WWE Tag Team Titles?

A look back at the 2004 “PWI Almanac: In & Out” list using 2021 knowledge

Thoughts on the Dark Side of the Ring and A&E documentaries, including any surprising revelations?

Could a wrestler in AEW or WWE today get over using the Stampede Style of in-ring wrestling?

Why and when did Vince McMahon decide to go with John Cena over Batista?

Is Cody Rhodes emerging as a top star in AEW given his instances of nepotism and has he jumped the shark and need to be reigned in more?

What did Triple H mean when he told fans if they don’t like it, don’t watch it during his media call today?

How can WWE turn around fan interest and actually sell adequate ticket quantities on their upcoming late-summer tour given current interest levels?

