VIP AUDIO 6/17 – WKH – The News: Tony Khan opens up about father funding AEW’s start and first ECW show as a kid, Raw and NXT ratings updates, Moose status, former Darren Young update, ROH Philly, AEW NYC, ACH, more (27 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Tony Khan opens up about father funding AEW’s start and first ECW show as a kid, Raw and NXT ratings updates, Moose renews contract with Impact, former Darren Young signs with New Japan, ROH returning to Philadelphia, AEW date set for New York City, ACH retires, Impact’s first show with fans, New Japan matches announced, and more.

