VIP AUDIO 6/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Todd accepts challenge to design storyline where Q.T. Marshall beats Omega for AEW Title, can signature moves be patented, WWE’s 50+ demo Triple H media call, more (81 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

How good of a fit and how likely would it be for Lance Archer, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho to jump to WWE eventually?

Has there been any scientific studies on the invisible walls that surround wrestling rings?

Is there a skill you’re good at that’s useless in most day-to-day situations?

How does WWE draw so well the 50+ demo on TV yet no one like that attends their live events?

Things to do in Delaware!

Thoughts on DX’s 2006 run that is often criticized for its zany dad humor rather than the more edgy version of the late 1990s?

Thoughts on the Young Lions Shota Umino, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura in Revolution Pro and which one, if any, couldhave an upset win to boost them?

Triple H’s media call last week and his “if you don’t like it, don’t watch it” comment that drew controversy online.

A challenge for Todd to book out a situation in good faith where Q.T. Marshall unseats Kenny Omega for the AEW World Hvt. Title.

What happens to the Q.T. Marshall stable after the Cody feud?

How do you feel about on-air references to “the IWC” or “Internet fans” – and are there any fans left who aren’t part of that group?

Can signature wrestling moves really be patented like Gorilla Monsoon used to talk about? What moves would Todd patent if he could?

