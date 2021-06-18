VIP AUDIO 6/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Todd accepts challenge to design storyline where Q.T. Marshall beats Omega for AEW Title, can signature moves be patented, WWE’s 50+ demo Triple H media call, more (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- How good of a fit and how likely would it be for Lance Archer, Cody Rhodes, and Chris Jericho to jump to WWE eventually?
- Has there been any scientific studies on the invisible walls that surround wrestling rings?
- Is there a skill you’re good at that’s useless in most day-to-day situations?
- How does WWE draw so well the 50+ demo on TV yet no one like that attends their live events?
- Things to do in Delaware!
- Thoughts on DX’s 2006 run that is often criticized for its zany dad humor rather than the more edgy version of the late 1990s?
- Thoughts on the Young Lions Shota Umino, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura in Revolution Pro and which one, if any, couldhave an upset win to boost them?
- Triple H’s media call last week and his “if you don’t like it, don’t watch it” comment that drew controversy online.
- A challenge for Todd to book out a situation in good faith where Q.T. Marshall unseats Kenny Omega for the AEW World Hvt. Title.
- What happens to the Q.T. Marshall stable after the Cody feud?
- How do you feel about on-air references to “the IWC” or “Internet fans” – and are there any fans left who aren’t part of that group?
- Can signature wrestling moves really be patented like Gorilla Monsoon used to talk about? What moves would Todd patent if he could?
