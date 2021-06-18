SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (9-5-2003): Even more backstage details on Vince McMahon calling off Rhino-Tariji match in mid-stream, Undertaker moving back up to the top tier, Hogan-Foley verbal sparring (20 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 20:02 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline from September 5, 2003 covering the following topics: Even more backstage details on Vince McMahon calling off Rhino-Tariji match in mid-stream, Undertaker moving back up to the top tier, Hogan-Foley verbal sparring, Smackdown vs. TNA comparisons, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO