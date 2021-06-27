SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Chris Maitland talks six-man tag glory in New Japan, Susan and Co. in Impact, Joey Janela a creative fountain, more (72 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:12:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Chris returns and discusses the current reign of the CHAOS trio of Ishii, Goto, and Yoshi-Hashi including how they follow the tried-and-true tradition of solid teammates, how AEW can jump into the action, Joey Janela’s busy week and how it was an example of the creative juices that can also help AEW, NXT’s authority level family dynamics, Chris’s thoughts on the Diamond Mine, and a quick conversation on FX’s “Dave” and how his focus on comedy could work in pro wrestling.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO