VIP AUDIO 6/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (09-25-2003): Critiquing Rock’s first big appearance on Letterman, Triple H tries to keep up with Rock, Stephanie acknowledges she doesn’t watch WWE show (26 min)

June 27, 2021

VIP AUDIO 6/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (09-25-2003): Critiquing Rock's first big appearance on Letterman, Triple H tries to keep up with Rock, Stephanie acknowledges she doesn't watch WWE show (26 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Wade Keller Hotline originally published on September 25, 2003 covering these topics: Critiquing Rock’s first big appearance on Letterman, Triple H tries to keep up with Rock, Stephanie acknowledges she doesn’t watch WWE show, TNA goes off track with latest PPV but probably doesn’t realize it, and more.

