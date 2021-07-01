VIP AUDIO 6/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett (AD-FREE): MJF vs. Guevara, Bucks vs. Kingston & Penta, Miro vs. Pillman, live callers & emails (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They discuss MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho on commentary, The Young Bucks vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo, Miro’s TNT Title defense against Brian Pillman Jr., Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker & Rebel, and more. Key topics include the Young Bucks’ ring style, Omega’s character development, Miro’s rehabilitation into a top tier heel, Guevara-MJF hype, Sammy Guevara’s chairman gimmick, Luchasaurus speaks, and more.

