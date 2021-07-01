VIP AUDIO 6/30 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (12/1/1991): Vince Russo’s first pro wrestling media appearance ever, plus Meltzer analyzes news of week, live callers, more (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 1, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#136) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with guest Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Also, this features THE INTRODUCTION OF VINCE RUSSO TO THE PRO WRESTLING WORLD as he appears on the show for the first time.

