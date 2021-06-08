News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/7 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Drew-Lashley contract signing, Baszler visits Alexa’s Playground and gets spooked, MVP makes pitch to Kofi, Charlotte & Ripley vs. Nikki & Asuka, Ricochet vs. Humberto (43 min)

June 8, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/7 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Drew-Lashley contract signing, Baszler visits Alexa's Playground and gets spooked, MVP makes pitch to Kofi, Charlotte & Ripley vs. Nikki & Asuka, Ricochet vs. Humberto (43 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Drew McIntyre-Bobby Lashley contract signing with a big Hell in a Cell announcement, Shayna Baszler visits Alexa’s Playground and gets spooked, MVP makes pitch to Kofi, Charlotte & Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki Cross & Asuka, Ricochet vs. Humberto Carillo, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021