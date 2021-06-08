VIP AUDIO 6/7- Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Reigns-Usos-Mysterios, Belair’s character, Summerslam in Las Vegas, AEW’s usage of blood including women, Dominion title match reaction, Lee Mariarti in MLW (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Bianca Belair’s promo on Smackdown on Friday and how to move her away from trying to explain how people react to her exuberant confident demeanor, and how she’d be better positioned as most top-third talent are.

The Roman Reigns-Usos-Mysterios saga as it played out on Friday and where it could go from here.

AEW’s usage of blood. Is it too much? Should women be bleeding or is that a turnoff to a large segment of the audience?

Summerslam in Las Vegas.

Lee Mariarti being drafted into MLW.

Dominion title match reaction.

