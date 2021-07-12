SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/11 - Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Malikay Black's debut, Baker mentions Saudi Arabia, Bayley's injury, Jimmy Uso remains on Smackdown, AEW announce team, ROH PPV attendance (73 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:13:47 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Malikay Black’s AEW debut, Black explaining his gimmick on Twitch.

AEW’s unconventional announce team and whether it’s working or should change.

Aleister Black’s first match on Dynamite

Britt Baker’s reference to Saudi Arabia and how it plays into her brand and AEW’s

The fan run-in on Dynamite.

Reaction to how WWE kept Jimmy Uso on TV and central to the Roman Reigns storyline

Impact of Bayley’s injury and could it be result of “extra workouts” encouraged by Vince McMahon

ROH’s failure to sell out 700 tickets for Best in the World PPV event in Baltimore, Md.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO