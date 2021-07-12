VIP AUDIO 7/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Is Khan-led AEW on course to overtake WWE, Triple H not the future, Bryan’s future, McGregor-Poirier reaction, UEFA Euro finals, HBO Succession (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- UEFA Euro finals
- Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier reaction
- Daniel Bryan’s future, pros and cons of options, and his self-deprecation about not being “motivated”
- Is Tony Khan-led AEW on course to overtake WWE
- Is Triple H shifting before our eyes from “the future” to “out of touch.”
- A lot of talk about HBO’s “Succession” weaved in throughout since it relates to many pro wrestling discussion points.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply