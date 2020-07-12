VIP AUDIO 7/11 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + SD Rating: Matt Hardy chooses WWE over TNA, Michaels heel promo, Jericho-Carlito mic battle, Lesnar-Carwin, Mystery G.M., Bryan speaks (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a WKH from 15 years ago this week and then six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

2005…

7/12/05 Wade Keller Hotline: PWTorch editor Wade Keller goes into great depth on the Matt Hardy situation, including at what point he believes Hardy agreed to return to WWE, why he didn’t sign with TNA instead, whether some or all of his expressed hatred of Lita and Edge is a work, what he may have accounted for and is prepared to face in terms of a backlash and aspects that he might not have fully anticipated, what this means for WWE, what this means for Hardy, what the pros and cons are of this decision in the long run, and much more. Plus analysis of Shawn Michaels’s heel promo, Roddy Piper’s performance, the battle on the mic between Chris Jericho and Carlito, and more Raw comments.

2010…

6/28/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Anonymous G.M. mystery continues, NXT rebels get a name, MITB participants, Steamboat, Arn, Hayes, Malenko, Lawler, Rotunda beat up, Santino-Kozlov, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of WWE Raw including the fallout from the Nexus attack on Vince McMahon, a new beatdown by the Nexus crew as part of a DVD plug, Steamboat oversells again, Santino saved by Kozlov, Money in the Bank announced, cage title match announced, and more.

6/29/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw Ratings vs. MMA Cable Ratings, Undertaker-McCool marriage, Piper fight, Sky resigned, Morgan’s future, Lesnar-Carwin countdown, Steamboat update (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the last 24 hours including Raw Ratings vs. MMA Cable Ratings, the Undertaker-McCool marriage, Roddy Piper’s fight covered by TMZ, Velvet Sky resigned, Matt Morgan’s future, Lesnar-Carwin countdown, Rick Steamboat injury update, and more.

6/30/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Danielson speaks, MITB Raw and Smackdown line-ups filling in, Magnus back, Ferrara out, NXT Rookie eliminated, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the last 24 hours including the death of Toni Adams, Bryan Danielson speaks about his WWE firing for the first time, Brutus Magnus is back, Ed Ferrara is out, Money in the Bank takes shape for both Raw and Smackdown, an NXT2 Rookie eliminated, and more.

7/1/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Steamboat condition, NXT ratings and lessons not learned, Linda McMahon’s past doesn’t count apparently, SummerSlam poster, Carwin-Lesnar, more (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the news of the last 24 hours including Ricky Steamboat’s health & physical condition, ratings for Tuesday night’s episode of NXT, Linda McMahon’s defenders discounting her WWE background, Summerslam details released, Brock Lesnar vs. Shane Carwin, and more.

7/4/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Brock Lesnar’s UFC Title defense, Austin, Rock, Goldberg on camera, full details and analysis of former WWE Champ’s triumph at UFC 116 (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at Brock Lesnar’s victory at UFC 116 last night against Shane Carwin, who entered the fight undefeated at 12-0. Full analysis from multiple angles, including the pro wrestling tie-ins with Steve Austin, Goldberg, and Rock present. Also, comparisons to the double-turn classic between Austin and Bret Hart. Plus where does Lesnar go from here, what opponents are coming up, how has he changed his image, and is it manipulated or genuine?

7/5/10 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Money in the Bank hype, mystery G.M. makes controversial ruling, Nexus’s war against John Cena, Maryse entertains on color, more (30 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at tonight’s WWE Raw featuring advancements in the mystery G.M. storyline, the Nexus war against John Cena, Money in the Bank developments, Maryse’s entertaining commentary, Miz trying to get more threatening, rare backstage interview time for a Diva, and more.

