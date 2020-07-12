VIP AUDIO 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (7-14-15) Mitchell & Powell talk Raw, Stephanie introducing three NXT women, Cena’s odd behavior in Rusev-Owens-Cesaro segment, Brock-Seth (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (7-14-15), PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers last night’s Raw including Stephanie McMahon introducing three NXT women and can WWE be trusted to treat them better, John Cena’s odd behavior in Rusev-Kevin Owens-Cesaro segment, Brock Lesnar-Seth Rollins hype, some Tragos-Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Weekend banter, and more.

